Nash deputies deliver Christmas cheer
Silver Lake gins 26,000 bales for year
Weathercast: Warm, wet start to New Year in eastern North Carolina
Silver Alert: Missing Selma teen could be in Middlesex, Zebulon
Rocky Mount sailor serving aboard USS Carney
Sigma Gamma Rho marks 96 years of service
NCC employees raise $34K for scholarships
Middlesex board fires police officer
Expect a warm start to 2019 with the possibility of rain to ring in the New Year overnight Monday into Tuesday, Albert Thomas Jr. says in this week's extended installment of The Wilson Times …
Free Laura Bland Williams Green
Free James A. Boswell Sr.
Free Judith Ann Turner
Free Betty Joan Williamson Joyner
Free Billy Ray Lamm
Free George R. Thorne
ELM CITY — When a devastating fire destroyed the horse barn at Illustrious Morgan Manor three months ago, horse lovers near and far reached out with helping hands. Now, with the help of local …
Troopers: Driver fleeing deputies caused 3-car crash
Flu spike leads to hospital visitor restrictions
Restaurants facing big change in 2019
Electric rates in 4 towns to decrease
SMITHFIELD — Detectives have arrested a suspect in a man’s killing following a countywide manhunt on Dec. 18. Johnston County sheriff’s deputies were called to an assault at 1516 Braswell …
Closure-plagued businesses cheer reopened I-95 on-ramp
Fake news story about murder goes viral
Couple accused of stealing Johnston patrol car
To all the happily normal people who regularly read my column: I appreciate you, but this week’s words are not meant for you. I’ll be back next week with a more inclusive message. Waits for …
RALEIGH — As another year draws to a close, a year of Democratic resurgence in both national and local politics, I offer this challenge to incumbent and newly elected lawmakers alike. Do you really …
Jason Bland is a member of the Firebirds indoor track team and is the Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. The son of Keshia and Jason Bland of Spring Hope, Jason is an honor student …
I’ve been reading through the Old Testament and what strikes me most about it is how many offerings or sacrifices the Israelites made to God. These sacrifices fell into five categories: burnt …
No end to political turmoil in sight
Christmas gift-giving by the numbers
What to keep in mind for the new year
NASHVILLE — The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education will hold a special called board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the central office auditorium, 930 Eastern Ave. Meetings are open to the …