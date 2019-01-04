A Wilson Times Co. publication · Serving Southern Nash County Since 1947
Barnes

Barnes, Gailliard set to join legislature

Nash County residents will begin 2019 with two new representatives in the North Carolina General Assembly. The new legislative session begins at noon on Jan. 9. Rep.-elect Lisa Stone Barnes ...
Boe-Bot Robotics Competition winners pictured from left are Nash Community College associate in engineering students Lauren Israel, third place; John Battle, first place; and Damariscotta Wynne, second place.

Nash students preparing for engineering careers

Nash Community College students and graduates are preparing for careers as engineers. Since the college launched the associate in engineering degree program ...
Attendees dance the night away at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance. This year's dance will be held Jan. 19 at Nash Community College's Brown Auditorium in Rocky Mount.

Dads, daughters prepare to put on dancing shoes

With a new theme and new location, Nash County Recreation and Senior Services’ 12th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is expected to be its largest-ever soiree. The event …
Tony Finch of Nash County stands beside bales of kenaf that he grew on his farm near Spring Hope.

Carolina’s next cash crop?: Farm bill will add hemp into more growers’ rotation

With Congress’ passage of last week’s farm bill that decriminalized the hemp plant, North Carolina farmers will have the choice of adding a needed money crop to their rotations. “I haven’t …

Bailey water filtration project moves forward

The Bailey Board of Commissioners were called to a special meeting days before the New Year to vote on a bid from a Jacksonville contractor ...
More jobs
LOCAL HEADLINES

Nash deputies deliver Christmas cheer

Silver Lake gins 26,000 bales for year

Weathercast: Warm, wet start to New Year in eastern North Carolina

Silver Alert: Missing Selma teen could be in Middlesex, Zebulon

Rocky Mount sailor serving aboard USS Carney

Sigma Gamma Rho marks 96 years of service

NCC employees raise $34K for scholarships

Middlesex board fires police officer

School system raises $66K for United Way

More local news

WAWTix
WEATHERCAST

Albert Thomas Jr.

Weathercast: Warm, wet start to New Year in eastern North Carolina

Expect a warm start to 2019 with the possibility of rain to ring in the New Year overnight Monday into Tuesday, Albert Thomas Jr. says in this week's extended installment of The Wilson Times …

OBITUARIES

Free Laura Bland Williams Green

Free James A. Boswell Sr.

Free Richard Denning Wester

Free Judith Ann Turner

Free Luna Bell Meadows Cook

Free Charles Sanford Howard

Free Betty Joan Williamson Joyner

Free Billy Ray Lamm

Free George R. Thorne

WILSON TIMES NEWS
Horse burned in fire makes miraculous recovery

ELM CITY — When a devastating fire destroyed the horse barn at Illustrious Morgan Manor three months ago, horse lovers near and far reached out with helping hands. Now, with the help of local …

Troopers: Driver fleeing deputies caused 3-car crash

Flu spike leads to hospital visitor restrictions

Restaurants facing big change in 2019

Electric rates in 4 towns to decrease

Brewmasters goes mobile with catering trailers

JOHNSTONIAN NEWS
Deputies capture Smithfield murder suspect

SMITHFIELD — Detectives have arrested a suspect in a man’s killing following a countywide manhunt on Dec. 18. Johnston County sheriff’s deputies were called to an assault at 1516 Braswell …

Closure-plagued businesses cheer reopened I-95 on-ramp

Fake news story about murder goes viral

Couple accused of stealing Johnston patrol car

Opioid abuse an ongoing problem in Smithfield

COLUMNS

For weirdos looking for a sign

To all the happily normal people who regularly read my column: I appreciate you, but this week’s words are not meant for you. I’ll be back next week with a more inclusive message. Waits for …

John Hood

Do politicians really want to lead?

RALEIGH — As another year draws to a close, a year of Democratic resurgence in both national and local politics, I offer this challenge to incumbent and newly elected lawmakers alike. Do you really …

E-EDITION

Spring Hope Enterprise - Wednesday, January 2, 2019

View this issue

Browse other issues

TRENDING STORIES
SPORTS
Top sports stories
Southern Nash senior Zonovan Knight (28) puts a move on a pair of West Johnston defenders during a game Sept. 7 at Southern Nash. He amassed more than 2,400 all-purpose yards and scored 30 touchdowns, setting school records for career and single-season rushing totals.

Knight earns Offensive Player of the Year honors

The choice of Zonovan Knight as The Wilson Times Offensive Player of the Year seems fairly anticlimactic given the season the Southern Nash High senior put together …
Southern Nash&rsquo;s Quinton Cooley grabs his injured shoulder during the Firebirds state 3-A second-round playoff game Nov. 16 against Eastern Alamance. Cooley had to repeatedly pop his shoulder back in its socket during the game but still ran for a school-record 413 yards, one of the top 30 rushing performances in NCHSAA history.

Cooley posts record-setting performance

The raw numbers of Quinton Cooley’s performance in Southern Nash’s second-round loss to Eastern Alamance in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3-A football playoffs are …

Sports home

Student Athlete of the Week

Jason Bland

Jason Bland is a member of the Firebirds indoor track team and is the Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. The son of Keshia and Jason Bland of Spring Hope, Jason is an honor student …

More

COLUMNS
What can we offer to the Lord?

I’ve been reading through the Old Testament and what strikes me most about it is how many offerings or sacrifices the Israelites made to God. These sacrifices fell into five categories: burnt …

No end to political turmoil in sight

Christmas gift-giving by the numbers

What to keep in mind for the new year

Trade views are hard to measure

Dave DiFilippo cartoon

Cartoon

Free

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Free

View past special sections

Community Calendar: Blood drive planned at Spring Hope Fire Department

NASHVILLE — The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education will hold a special called board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the central office auditorium, 930 Eastern Ave. Meetings are open to the …

113 N Ash Street
Spring Hope, NC 27882
252-478-3651

get social